Risk rumble: The software industry must act before it’s swept by a tsunami
Summary
- The field has already quaked hard enough to set off a giant wave of disruption. Businesses that remain stuck in either denial or inertia will face the brunt of the tsunami on its way. Artificial intelligence (AI) calls for a rethink of every aspect.
Something has changed in software. The proof is visible in the timeline. In the past, a software idea could give you a five- or 10-year head-start. Salesforce, Spotify, Facebook and even Dropbox—these were products that enjoyed long uninterrupted stretches without serious rivals. But in today’s AI-led world, major innovations get copied in days or weeks, not years. A glance at the timeline—from ChatGPT to Bard, from DALL-E to Midjourney—is enough to show that the pace has fundamentally shifted.