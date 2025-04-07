Risk rumble: The software industry must act before it’s swept by a tsunami

And yet, much of the industry seems to think it’s business as usual. There is a kind of intellectual defensiveness at play: a habit of dismissing change by referring to history. We hear talk of a past when software revenues always grew. We hear of the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). We are told to look at nuances, which invariably mean those who suffer will be someone else. Yes, nuances matter, but the first need is to truly acknowledge that something has drastically changed.