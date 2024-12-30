AI still can’t replace human instinct when it comes to judgement calls
Summary
- Artificial intelligence can act on data but lacks situational awareness. While we could use AI for better decisions, we must also make optimal use of human creativity, adaptability and instinct—which have driven our progress all through history.
The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has presented both unprecedented opportunities and complex challenges in the rapidly evolving landscape of decision-making. As AI advances, it is poised to revolutionize fields ranging from autonomous vehicles to corporate strategy and sports.