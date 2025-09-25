You'll hate it: Why AI personalized pricing is coming for your online purchases
AI is set to change the way we pay for almost everything. From airline tickets to online purchases, prices could soon be tailored for you—lower or higher than the average. With personalized pricing driven by know-all algorithms, how badly you need something would be hard to conceal.
I am something of an airline reward-points obsessive, or worse. I lurk on blogs and some more dodgy corners of the internet to learn the latest strategies and promotions. I know the stakes are low, but it’s fun— even the outrage, the latest of which was ignited among the Delta flying community when the American airline announced it was using AI to set prices.