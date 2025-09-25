You'll hate it: Why AI personalized pricing is coming for your online purchases

In a world powered by enormous of data and the technology to make sense of it, more dynamic and personalized pricing is the future, whether we like it or not. When we buy online, maybe the prices we pay will be unique to us. It may be harder for retailers to pull off differentiated pricing in brick-and-mortar stores. So maybe in-person shopping is due for a comeback—though it’s unlikely in the travel industry, not least because we addicts need the web to feed our habit. ©Bloomberg