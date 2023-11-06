AI summit at Bletchley Park delivers precious little on regulating Big Tech

Regulating artificial intelligence (AI) has joined outer space as the latest battleground for dominance among the world’s advanced nations. Eagerness to dominate is no guarantee of clarity, though. The larger picture on what is to be done, and how, remains unclear even after the recent British summit on AI – which saw participation from all major AI powers, including the US and China – the Biden administration’s executive order on AI safety, and the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. There is no consensus regulation that India can adopt as its own. It must, thus, invest in R&D in AI and in regulating it effectively.

The US government’s executive order on AI requires companies to ensure that their AI products will not be used to produce weapons of mass destruction, biological or otherwise. It urges the creation of a watermark on all AI-generated works of art, to warn the viewer that what they see is machine-made rather than the direct output of human creativity. It also requires the results of all AI testing to be communicated to the government. This may well prove to be the most useful element of the directive, if it is shared with the global research community.

The mandate against use of a company’s AI model to produce a WMD is too broad and unenforceable. Take, for example, Alphabet subsidiary Deep Mind’s forecast of the likely shapes of 200 million proteins. In theory, this sets the ground for major breakthroughs in developing new drugs, as the shape of a protein and how it folds are major determinants of how it would interact with other proteins, including those of harmful organisms. However, the publicly accessible database of protein shapes could be tapped by malevolent actors to produce germs for biological terror or a biotech WMD. How on earth is Alphabet supposed to prevent such a scenario?

The EU law seeks to categorise AI algorithms and models in terms of their potential risk. Unacceptable risk, high risk, limited risk and minimal risk are the four levels of classification. An example of unacceptable risk is use of real-time remote biometric identification in public spaces or for social scoring. Facial recognition software being deployed to identify who all attends a political rally, for example, would be unacceptable. Would the use of Aadhaar biometrics to authenticate accessing a person’s food rations at a fair price shop fall in this category? Subliminal influencing techniques which exploit vulnerabilities of specific groups is another example of unacceptable risk provided by an EY paper.

The ability to generate deep fakes has rendered many systems of biometric identification unreliable. Until recently your voice could serve as your password on certain financial platforms. Now, AI can fake your voice – not just Joe Biden’s or Xi Jinping’s – quite convincingly. Morphing images using regular algorithms is itself a source of much harm. Celebrities and those in public life run the risk of images of their faces being expertly joined to bodies in compromising positions. Could the use of software for such things be banned by demanding that AI-generated images be watermarked? Or would such harm be more effectively prevented by training people to disbelieve anything they see on any sites other than those with a stake in protecting their editorial integrity?

AI generates ethical, and therefore regulatory, questions from the direct use of the software. Artificially intelligent drones, fighter planes and battle tanks hold out the promise of minimizing risk to life and limb for combatants. But would they increase the likelihood of conflict itself? If yes, should such AI be barred? What if such AI also guides driverless cars? How would a self-driving car at high speed react upon unexpectedly finding an animal or a child in its way? Should these be banned as well?

A lot of the damage that AI has the potential to wreak depends on rogue human behaviour. Checking such behaviour may be more to the point than banning the use of AI to such nefarious ends. Social media recommender software can play a huge role in corrupting the process of forming collective opinions. Content that, for example, raises the appeal of violent extremism might fill the social media feed of someone who explores such a theme, thanks to such software, gradually shaping the user’s attitude from explorer to ardent convert. Suppose AI could intersperse such content with content that blows up the appeal of such violence. Would that be a benign use of AI, or manipulation?

A major obstacle to effective regulation of AI is the lack of insight into how AI systems reach their conclusion. Bias against minorities and outsiders has been found to be a common problem with the use of AI to shortlist candidates for jobs or potential criminality. It is easy to outlaw such bias by decree. But how do we use AI and still keep out its biases?

There is no alternative to sustained research in both technological and regulatory innovation. The agreement to collaborate contained in the UK summit’s outcome, and in endeavours such as the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), is a step forward. India is a part of such endeavours. AI regulation is still in its infancy. The point is to stay engaged, invest ever more in the technology and its regulation, share the findings with all those working in the field and learn from them at the same time.