AI summit at Bletchley Park delivers precious little on regulating Big Tech
Summary
- Despite the summit, the Biden administration’s executive order on AI safety, and the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act, there is still no broad consensus on AI regulation
Regulating artificial intelligence (AI) has joined outer space as the latest battleground for dominance among the world’s advanced nations. Eagerness to dominate is no guarantee of clarity, though. The larger picture on what is to be done, and how, remains unclear even after the recent British summit on AI – which saw participation from all major AI powers, including the US and China – the Biden administration’s executive order on AI safety, and the European Union Artificial Intelligence Act. There is no consensus regulation that India can adopt as its own. It must, thus, invest in R&D in AI and in regulating it effectively.