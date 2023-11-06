AI summit at Bletchley Park delivers precious little on regulating Big Tech

The ability to generate deep fakes has rendered many systems of biometric identification unreliable. Until recently your voice could serve as your password on certain financial platforms. Now, AI can fake your voice – not just Joe Biden’s or Xi Jinping’s – quite convincingly. Morphing images using regular algorithms is itself a source of much harm. Celebrities and those in public life run the risk of images of their faces being expertly joined to bodies in compromising positions. Could the use of software for such things be banned by demanding that AI-generated images be watermarked? Or would such harm be more effectively prevented by training people to disbelieve anything they see on any sites other than those with a stake in protecting their editorial integrity?