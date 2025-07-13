China could yet trump the US in a global scramble for AI talent
Big sign-on bonuses can keep Silicon Valley ahead for the time being, but it’s clear that Chinese education is driving key advances in artificial intelligence (AI) that America should envy. Eventually, China could win the talent war.
Today’s eye-watering artificial intelligence (AI) outlays aren’t for high-end chips or data centres, but individuals. The competition for AI talent prompted Meta Platforms to reportedly offer sign-on bonuses of $100 million to lure senior staff from rivals.
