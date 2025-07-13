China could yet trump the US in a global scramble for AI talent

China looks at international experience less as a brain drain and more as a way for researchers to acquire knowledge before returning home, the Stanford paper said. The US “may be mistakenly assuming it has a permanent talent lead." This finding aligns with other data that suggests America has been losing its allure as a destination for top-tier AI researchers. Only 42% of these individuals worked in the US in 2022, compared to 59% in 2019. During that same period, China was closing the gap fast, rising to 28% from 11%.