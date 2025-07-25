Here's a case for why AI should pay for the environmental damage it causes
Techno-optimism around AI has led policymakers to ignore its hefty environmental cost. It’s a deja vu moment—the fossil-fuel industry has long been given free rein despite its climate cost since it fuels the economy. However, it’s hard to see a compelling upside to giving AI a free pass.
Humanity has collectively decided to keep pampering the fossil-fuel industry despite knowing for decades that its products are not only harmful to long-term well-being but also imminently replaceable. It shouldn’t make the same expensive mistake with artificial intelligence.