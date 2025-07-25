Here's a case for why AI should pay for the environmental damage it causes

Of course, this wasn’t so apparent in the 19th century, when today’s fossil fuel industry was just a gleam in John D. Rockefeller’s eye. Magical stuff came out of the ground that kept the lights on, and it took us a little while to see the downside. In contrast, the societal benefits of AI are fuzzy at best while the many downsides are already plain. It makes no sense to give this industry its own free pass on environmental destruction.