Airtel and Jio’s AI push offers big promise—and bigger risks
Summary
India's two largest telecom operators, Airtel and Jio, are offering advanced AI models for free. This near-universal access for a huge population—many of whom are new, inexperienced internet users—comes with unestimated, grave risks
India’s two largest telecom players, Airtel and Jio, have made significant forward-looking moves to promote the use of AI platforms and boost data consumption. This could result in the world's biggest single leap in generative AI adoption for a country.
