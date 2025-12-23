In Ex Machina last week (‘AI use of original work: A reverse Robin Hood proposal’), I argued that the working paper issued by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on copyright and artificial intelligence (AI) falls short of its objective because the mandatory blanket licensing regime it proposes transfers wealth away from the very creators it was supposed to protect.
AI training methods do not violate our copyright law—but the output that AI models generate might
SummaryIs AI walking all over our copyright law? Learning from material under copyright is not the same as copying it, as courts have long established. While AI training may be legal, the output of GenAI models may not be—this is what we must watch for violations.
