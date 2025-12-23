AI training methods do not violate our copyright law—but the output that AI models generate might

What would be far more effective is focusing on the other end of the workflow—on the outputs that these models generate. If it can be shown that an AI system, in response to a prompt, has reproduced a substantial portion of a copyrighted work, that would be clear evidence of copyright infringement, since the output would constitute a substantial copy of an author’s work. Since no permission was taken to generate such an output, the response could constitute a violation of copyright law and entitle the author to appropriate legal remedies.