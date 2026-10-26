AI versus German philosophers: Here's why the bots lost this round

The German philosopher in this case is Rüdiger Safranski, whose treatise titled Die vierte Kränkung translates roughly to ‘the fourth blow.’ He is alluding to a 1917 essay by Sigmund Freud, in which the father of psychoanalysis said that “the universal narcissism of men... has up to the present suffered three severe Kränkungen” from the advance of science. Kränkung means something between blow, affront and humiliation.