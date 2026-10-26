AI versus German philosophers: Here's why the bots lost this round

It might sound like a Monty Python sketch updated for 2026: artificial intelligence (AI) versus German philosophers. The question to be settled is what it means to be human in an age when AI becomes more intelligent than we are.
It might sound like a Monty Python sketch updated for 2026: artificial intelligence (AI) versus German philosophers. The question to be settled is what it means to be human in an age when AI becomes more intelligent than we are.
The German philosopher in this case is Rüdiger Safranski, whose treatise titled Die vierte Kränkung translates roughly to ‘the fourth blow.’ He is alluding to a 1917 essay by Sigmund Freud, in which the father of psychoanalysis said that “the universal narcissism of men... has up to the present suffered three severe Kränkungen” from the advance of science. Kränkung means something between blow, affront and humiliation.
The German philosopher in this case is Rüdiger Safranski, whose treatise titled Die vierte Kränkung translates roughly to ‘the fourth blow.’ He is alluding to a 1917 essay by Sigmund Freud, in which the father of psychoanalysis said that “the universal narcissism of men... has up to the present suffered three severe Kränkungen” from the advance of science. Kränkung means something between blow, affront and humiliation.
The first humiliation, according to Freud, was Nicolaus Copernicus’ cosmological slight: Suddenly the sun was at the centre of the universe and we were just orbiting around it, which wasn’t the impression the Bible had given.
The second was Charles Darwin’s biological insult: Rather than being the crown of creation, as in Genesis, we descend from the same ancestors as apes.
The third humiliation, Freud immodestly argued, was his own realization that the human ego “is not master in its own house,” because what ultimately guides our mental life is not our reason or will but our unconscious.
And now Safranski coins the fourth affront: That intelligence can no longer be the quality that makes us special as humans, because machines made of dead matter will outdo us in many, if not all, cognitive and intellectual domains. This blow is especially humiliating because we made those machines.z
With this framing of the emerging psychological and ontological tension between humans and their greatest (or worst) creation, Safranski is pitching right into the zeitgeist, dominated as it is by angst about AI—its effects on labour markets, weapons of mass destruction, social dislocation and much else, up to and including our humanity.
Many people who consider themselves humanists are worried. The Indian author Arundhati Roy, for example, frets that “the triumph of AI will be a crime against humanness.”
Our situation, Roy thinks, “feels a little like that moment before the tsunami in 2004. Remember how, in Thailand and Indonesia, the ocean drew back from the coastline? People ran out to marvel at the miles of pristine new beach that suddenly emerged, not realizing that, far out at sea, a wall of water was building up and would come crashing over them. We’re in that moment now.”
She worries, for instance, what will happen to future generations who increasingly outsource their relationships and inner worlds to AI. Will they “experience the impossible pain and ecstatic pleasure of solving a math equation or creating art or literature or music of its own—however flawed?” Will they feel fully human, as we understand that feeling today?
Safranski comes to the rescue with an erudite optimism. After all, those first three affronts to human narcissism, contrary to fears among contemporaries, did not abase us as a species, but arguably elevated us. What AI is demonstrating, he argues, is that we made a mistake after those earlier shocks in thinking that intelligence is the thing that makes us special, when instead that honour belongs to spirit (‘Geist’).
They are not the same. AI may be intelligent, but it’s not conscious. Nor does it have an interior world, as we do when we suffer, hope or fear. To Safranski, we are “living spirit” while AI is “dead spirit.”
The risk, according to Safranski, is not that AI destroys or enslaves us, but that we mistake its increasingly masterful simulation of humanity for the real thing. He evokes the German romantic author E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic 1816 horror story The Sandman. In it, a man named Nathanael falls in love with a woman, Olimpia. When she turns out to be a robot, Nathanael goes mad.
That could be our fate too, but only to the extent that we ascribe morality, feelings, humour and the like to AI instead of realizing that they merely recognize those qualities as patterns we have created and then play them back to us.
Safranski’s argument has an obvious flaw. He assumes that AI, which is at a stage where it can keep making itself better, can never become conscious and, once conscious, evolve Geist. That’s presumptuous, especially since we are only just beginning to understand what consciousness even is.
The flaw is not fatal to his thesis. Safranski’s contribution is to provide reassurance in a time of angst.
His message reminds me of a story about the Buddha, who once told a disciple that when someone points at the moon, it would be foolish to look at the finger: Not only would we miss the moon, we’d also be mistaken about the finger. AI is the finger; humanness is the moon. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering US diplomacy, national security and geopolitics.