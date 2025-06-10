Trump’s policies assure China an edge in the race for AI dominance
As of now, neither the US nor China has a clear path to victory in this race. But the Trump administration’s research funding cuts, immigration restrictions and trade barriers could combine to make China great again.
Their tariff war may be facing a stalemate, but the competition for technological supremacy between the US and China is shifting into high gear. As the two countries battle for dominance in artificial intelligence (AI)—with productivity and geopolitical gains expected—one question looms large. Will China’s AI capabilities catch up with or even surpass those of the US?