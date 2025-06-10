Trump’s policies assure China an edge in the race for AI dominance

The evolution of the digital economy may provide some insight into how today’s AI race will play out in the wake of Trump’s policies. In the 1990s, the US led the internet revolution, dominating the pivotal ‘zero to one’ phase by quickly moving innovations from lab to market. This fuelled what many lauded as the ‘new economy,’ characterized by rapid growth, strong productivity gains and low inflation. China, initially a follower, later injected remarkable dynamism into its digital economy by scaling its own innovative technologies.