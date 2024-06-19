AI whistleblowers are getting a chance to speak up: The world must listen
Summary
- Tech companies should make it easier for whistleblowers to submit concerns to both their bosses and people outside the company who have the technical expertise to evaluate risks.
Here’s an AI advancement that should benefit all of us: It’s getting easier for builders of AI to warn the world about the harms their algorithms can cause—from spreading misinformation and taking over jobs to hallucinating and providing a new form of surveillance.