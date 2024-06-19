AI whistleblowers are getting a chance to speak up: The world must listen

OpenAI’s response to such complaints has been encouraging. It not only apologized, but said it would free most of its past employees from those non-disparagement requirements. Daniel Kokotajlo, a former OpenAI employee who admirably refused to sign the gag order and stood to lose $1.7 million (the majority of his net worth, as per The New York Times), will now be able to liquidate his shares and get that money, according to his lawyer, Lawrence Lessig.