Is an AI winter upon us? There seems a chill in the air
The performance of OpenAI’s GPT-5, touted as a PhD level chatbot, left even diehard AI fans cold. Makers of artificial intelligence tools had better match AI hype with actual utility before disappointment worsens.
I wrote at the beginning of the year that Wall Street investors should brace for an ‘AI winter’ in 2025; not necessarily a slowdown in investment, and certainly not in hype from AI companies, but in tangible progress. Patience would be tested. Some recent events warrant revisiting the question: Is the AI winter upon us?