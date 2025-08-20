Is an AI winter upon us? There seems a chill in the air

Then again, the fallout hasn’t extended to other stocks tied closely to OpenAI’s fortunes, such as Microsoft or Nvidia. This suggests investor nerves have not yet been frayed. One argument is that the embarrassing viral failings, such as not being able to spell ‘blueberry,’ are trivial stunts that miss the bigger picture: GPT-5 is more sophisticated in picking the appropriate model for a task, which, though it seems unremarkable, is actually practical and useful. Another view is that AI capabilities have improved sufficiently and groundbreaking AI agents can go off and carry out certain tasks that are just in reach—and the return on AI investment will finally kick in at that point.