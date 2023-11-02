AI Won’t Stop People From Playing Games

Today’s existential questions about artificial intelligence began in 1997 over a chessboard. That year, world champion Garry Kasparov lost to a computer named Deep Blue, forcing the chess world to grapple with the limits of human talent. Instead of collapsing, chess flourished, with more players, games and communities than ever. That should encourage the screenwriters, poets and artists who now worry that AI will leave them unemployed.

We are a student-teacher pair. Mr. Pandolfini watched the Kasparov-Deep Blue match in person, while Mr. Raskin started learning the game later that year. Those who watched the match knew how the story would end. At some point, if not in 1997, the algorithm would be victorious. But that hasn’t diminished our zeal for the game.

Most people know someone out there can beat them, be it Norwegian chess master Magnus Carlsen or Deep Blue. But knowing Michael Jordan exists doesn’t prevent pickup basketball games.

Creatives have spent too much time obsessing over the question posed most famously by mathematician Alan Turing: Can we distinguish between what is produced by a computer and what is produced by a human? Instead, we should ask: Why do we engage in these pursuits in the first place?

We all take joy in play—in practicing a game and learning its rules, in bonding with a coach and team, in the excitement of the contest and its result. Fans take joy in connection. Deadheads didn’t follow the Grateful Dead around because the band accurately replicated studio tracks; they expected experiences that were real, not perfect.

Play is the sign of an advanced civilization not solely concerned with survival. Philosopher Leon Kass wrote that “liberated from the cares of everyday life, spectators are given privileged access to some of life’s deepest truths. . . . Sport invites and rewards not only game-specific skills, but also the indispensable virtues of determination, discipline, courage, endurance, enterprise, perspicacity, and mental toughness."

Some say all human cognitive tasks will be replaced by AI. Legal briefs and accounting memos written by AI programs are already comparable in quality to their human-generated counterparts. This may concern lawyers and accountants, although we imagine they’ll do just fine. But in the world of play, good chess instructors, like all coaches, impart the lesson early that winning isn’t everything.

When grandmaster Tigran Petrosian blundered his queen in a 1956 match, he was still poised to win. But having marred a masterpiece, he chose to resign instead. The artistry was more important than the outcome. Maybe a computer can play chess better than we can. Maybe it could have written this article. But where is the fun in that?

Mr. Pandolfini is U.S. Chess Federation national master and a chess teacher. Mr. Raskin is an adjunct law professor at New York University.