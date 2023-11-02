AI Won’t Stop People From Playing Games
SummaryMaybe a computer can beat a human at chess, but where’s the fun in that?
Today’s existential questions about artificial intelligence began in 1997 over a chessboard. That year, world champion Garry Kasparov lost to a computer named Deep Blue, forcing the chess world to grapple with the limits of human talent. Instead of collapsing, chess flourished, with more players, games and communities than ever. That should encourage the screenwriters, poets and artists who now worry that AI will leave them unemployed.