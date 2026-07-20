AI at the workplace: here’s how to embrace this technology in a way that will prove rewarding

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping every business, including ours. But the hardest challenge is rewiring your company around it. How corporate leaders respond to that test will determine whether AI shrinks their ambition or raises it.
Throughout history, progress has come from pairing new tools with enterprising people who want to build what comes next. For companies that mistake AI’s greatest value as cutting costs, this moment will be painful. For those willing to bet on equipping good staff with extraordinary technology, this is a golden opportunity.
AI adoption and spending are soaring, but many businesses are still struggling to turn that investment into better decisions, faster execution, new capabilities and measurable returns.
To see what they’re missing, we can look at some of McKinsey’s client work. After a recent software-delivery project, a team that had needed about 10 people now operates with four, supported by AI agents that help build code, test software and do analysis.