Why AI can’t replace human writing—it’s about exercising one’s mind and that can’t be outsourced

Before we slouch into the arena to discuss AI writing versus human writing, we need to zoom out and ask a simpler question: What is writing?
At its most fundamental level, it is “a way to communicate meaning across space and time” (as speaketh Claude AI). But at a more philosophical level, writing is a mode of inquiry. It is how we observe and ponder. It is how we cohere human experience into understanding. It is conscious daydreaming.
Just as no two people have identical dreams, no two people’s written work can perfectly plot onto each other’s. And that is why writing is so glorious. It is specific to each one of us.
Those who argue that large language models (LLMs) are like the calculator—it helps us arrive quicker at an answer—see writing as a tool.