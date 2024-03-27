Opinion
AI-augmented web search is at our fingertips already
Narayan Ramachandran 4 min read 27 Mar 2024, 10:38 PM IST
Summary
- Don’t just search, but seek. Despite the apparent lead taken by some AI search tools, this is a race that’s still wide open.
I asked the following question of my Google search bar and a few AI-based search engines: “Should I write a column on AI based search?"
