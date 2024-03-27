AI-augmented web search is at our fingertips already

New search engines combine the benefits of traditional search, which rank orders the relevance of existing data, with the presentation, synthesis and generative advantages of AI. Perplexity’s website says this, “You can ask Perplexity questions in natural, everyday language. It will seek to understand your intent and provide answers in a way that resonates with you. To give you the most relevant information, Perplexity may have a back-and-forth conversation and ask questions to clarify your needs. Perplexity achieves this with the help of our advanced answer engine to process your questions and tasks, considering the entire conversation history for context. It then uses predictive text capabilities to generate useful responses, choosing the best one from multiple sources, and summarizes the results in a concise way." The ability to seek answers in natural language without the limitation of keywords, coupled with its anchor in real data ranked for relevance, makes this a system that is subject to minimum hallucinations (producing content that is not real). Given its memory feature, you can go on to request a different form of presentation, for instance as a table rather than as a list. Of course, it makes mistakes and is not comprehensive just yet, but you have a surprisingly good product that you can work with. It is a real productivity enhancer.