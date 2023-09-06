Ailing plantation sector needs a holistic approach, not piecemeal fixes

Kerala plans to bring fruit cultivation under the plantation sector as part of its new industrial policy, according to the announcement by state’s industries minister P Rajeev late last month. While the Kerala government has chosen to consider plantations as an industry under its industrial policy, and is even mulling adding fruit cultivation to the sector, the Centre thinks otherwise.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has formed a separate National Horticulture Board for fruits and vegetables, of which India is the second largest producer in the world, albeit a marginal player in the global fruits and vegetables market. The National Horticulture Board, in turn, manages the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), which, according to the Ministry’s website, is a “Centrally Sponsored Scheme for the holistic growth of the horticulture sector covering fruits, vegetables, root & tuber crops, mushrooms, spices, flowers, aromatic plants, coconut, cashew, cocoa and bamboo."

However, there are already several independent boards handling many of the crops under the MIDH’s ambit. While the agriculture ministry itself manages the Coconut Development Board, tasked with the development of the coconut plantation sector, it also supervises the National Bamboo Mission, which is supposed to drive bamboo plantation. The ministry also has a separate directorate for cashewnut and cocoa development.

But India’s principal plantation crops are all supervised by designated boards for each crop, all of which come under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce! So the commerce ministry controls the Tea Board, the Coffee Board, the Spices Board, the Rubber Board and Tobacco Board. It also controls the Cashew Export Promotion Council of India.

This plethora of authorities, boards, schemes and missions, all working independently of each other and often at cross purposes, just about sums up the state of confusion and lack of unified policy direction when it comes to the plantation sector in India.

Meanwhile, India’s plantation sector is in dire straits. The chairman of the India Tea Exporters Association said last month that the country’s famous Darjeeling tea industry – known as the “champagne of teas" and a sector that once set records for leaf prices at auctions – was a “patient in ICU", in fact, on its death bed. Production of Darjeeling tea has fallen from over 8 million kgs to under 3.5 million kgs last year, even as the market is flooded with cheap tea from Nepal, which has pushed average leaf prices below sustainable levels.

Darjeeling tea growers claim that each garden is losing around ₹200 per kg of leaf, and will collapse without urgent financial support. According to industry reports, 50 of the 87 registered gardens that qualify for the “Darjeeling Tea" GI tag, are up for sale.

India’s overall production of tea has remained flat for several years at around 1.3 billion kgs, while the average price of CTC tea fell to ₹171 per kg in FY23. Export earnings, at a shade over $800 million in FY23, are well below the over $1.2 billion each that Kenya and Sri Lanka earned from tea exports.

Coffee is in a slightly better shape. India’s exports of 398,000 tonnes of coffee in FY23 accounted for just 2.5% of the global market. A staggering 99% of coffee plantations are under 10 hectares in size, leaving no scope for improvements in productivity and output, or the financial leeway for investments. As a result, output has been nearly flat for years, even as Vietnam, now the world’s second-biggest coffee exporter, has pushed up its output a hundredfold in three decades since 1986! The story is a little different in other plantation crops. India’s pepper output, at around 64,000 tonnes last year, is dwarfed by Vietnam, which produces more than 241,000 tonnes.

As usual, the government’s solution for the various ills of the plantation sector has been to change the legislation. Even here, the efforts have hung fire for years. New legislation to replace existing Acts governing tea, coffee, rubber, spices and tobacco has once again failed to make it to Parliament, with drafts being sent back to the NITI Ayog for refinement.

But legislation alone is unlikely to solve the problem. The sector, partly due to the multiplicity of departments and ministries having a say over its fate, ends up falling off the budgetary radar. In the current Budget, the boards for tea, coffee, rubber and spices together got an allocation of just ₹450 crore. This measly sum is simply not enough to address the urgent requirements for investments in research and development, infrastructure, market linkages, and export promotion.

The plantation sector urgently needs a whole-of-government approach, instead of leaving various arms to deal with the bits and parts of the challenges in a disjointed manner.