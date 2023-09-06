Ailing plantation sector needs a holistic approach, not piecemeal fixes
Summary
- The plantation sector ends up falling off the budgetary radar partly due to the multiplicity of departments and ministries having a say over its fate
Kerala plans to bring fruit cultivation under the plantation sector as part of its new industrial policy, according to the announcement by state’s industries minister P Rajeev late last month. While the Kerala government has chosen to consider plantations as an industry under its industrial policy, and is even mulling adding fruit cultivation to the sector, the Centre thinks otherwise.