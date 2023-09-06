Ailing plantation sector needs a holistic approach, not piecemeal fixes

Coffee is in a slightly better shape. India’s exports of 398,000 tonnes of coffee in FY23 accounted for just 2.5% of the global market. A staggering 99% of coffee plantations are under 10 hectares in size, leaving no scope for improvements in productivity and output, or the financial leeway for investments. As a result, output has been nearly flat for years, even as Vietnam, now the world’s second-biggest coffee exporter, has pushed up its output a hundredfold in three decades since 1986! The story is a little different in other plantation crops. India’s pepper output, at around 64,000 tonnes last year, is dwarfed by Vietnam, which produces more than 241,000 tonnes.