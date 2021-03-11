Aim for both convenience and online payment security

However, the new RBI guidelines seem to demonstrate a self-defeating potential when it comes to encouraging online payments. The convenience offered by these cannot be underestimated. By virtue of a few simple clicks, they have enabled us to undertake multiple activities that otherwise would not have been possible without stepping outdoor, from paying utility bills (electricity, telecom services, etc.) and getting various subscriptions to ordering all manner of home deliveries. While the new guidelines will kick in only this July, businesses that rely on online payments, including large numbers in the start-up world, are understandably worried. A switch will not only bring down transactional efficiency and convenience, but also grant an unfair advantage to e-commerce operators that are based overseas, as they may continue to store card data on foreign servers and effect transactions with ease. As it is, foreign websites need no OTP to charge Indian cards.