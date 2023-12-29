Aim for clarity: In defence of a work-life imbalance

The global mind industry’s most popular spurious advice is that we must maintain a ‘work-life balance.’ This view is popular because it has the word ‘balance’ in it. People tend to believe that anything that seeks balance must be wise, healthy and correct. But from what I have seen, the best way to live is to have a singular preoccupation and bet most of one’s life on pursuing it.

There is a perception that people who spend a great deal of their time on their calling or material ambitions eventually pay a price. They triumph at ‘work’ but lose in ‘life.’ This moral is so ingrained in us that even as a child, I could deduce its meaning from improbable signs. For instance, when a Malayalam film showed a woman in sleeveless blouse, I instantly knew she was most likely a ‘career woman’ who also had sleeping pills because she was unhappy. That was far from the truth even then, but we didn’t know that.

The fact is that people who dedicate a lot of time to material or artistic pursuits are doing just fine. And those who spend all their time on ‘family life,’ too, are fine, especially if they do not try to elevate some pastime into a profession. In fact, the most confused people are those who divide their time equally in a Solomonic way between ‘work’ and ‘life,’ trying to attain an illusory balance and enjoying neither.

Generally, balance is an ideal that is not meant to be achieved. Rather, it is to be used as a guiding moral that can pull you away from excess. That is why people like the word ‘balance.’ It makes a lot of sense in many aspects of life, like exercise and food. And that is how the world has been trained to think of the ‘work-life balance.’ But it is bad advice. We must instead strive for a work-life imbalance. We must focus intensely on what we want or what we are good at, and merely survive in the other important aspects of life. People who have a calling must work long hours without feeling like delinquents as long as they are not foolish enough to ruin their health; and, people who do not have ambitions should stop simulating ambition and wasting too much time on the misery of work.

I do not say that we must pursue only what is most important to us. Actually, there is no hierarchy within our work, love and family lives, or any other aspect of life that I may have missed. Working alone won’t do; nesting alone won’t do. All I say is balance is nonsense. Imbalance alone can take us where we want to go.

There are some public figures who appear to have a ‘work-life balance.’ But I think they are simply married to people who support or tolerate their imbalance, which is a very special form of luck for those who know what they want to do with their lives.

I know people who are not so lucky. I know writers who lost their marriages because they would walk around their homes for months in the trance of the stories they were writing, unaware of their sulking spouse.

What do wellness savants mean, in the first place, by ‘work’ and ‘life.’ By ‘work’ they mean a material pursuit, and by ‘life’ they mean everything else like love, family or marriage. It is the same sort of savants who say stuff like, “Marriage is hard work." Any substantive relationship, to them, is “hard work." People are hard work. So, in a way, what they are goading people to achieve is a balance between ‘work’ and ‘hard work.’

I am not being facetious here. I fully accept that one way or another, most of life is work; it becomes work. Anything that requires more than four hours of your day is work, especially people. I only say that to be very good at one thing, we need to be mediocre in other things. To strive for balance is an invitation to be mediocre in everything.

A few weeks ago, Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy said that India’s young should work “70 hours" a week to make India a better place. I am assuming he meant a five-day-week. People erupted in disdain. I did wonder what the fuss was all about because when you are in the throes of a professional passion, ten hours a day is hardly ‘work.’ But he was referring to the average youth, the clerk who works because he needs a salary. This is the constituency that is the most receptive to calls for a ‘work-life balance.’ They have no calling, no pursuit, only a need for income. They probably hate their jobs. To them, everything that is not work is ‘life.’ Why wouldn’t they seek a ‘balance’? In advanced economies, people like them are choosing a ‘balance’ that may not be a balance at all.

A few years ago, Ratan Tata lamented the work culture in Britain: “I feel if you have come from Bombay to have a meeting and the meeting goes till 6pm, I would expect that you won’t at 5 o’clock say, ‘Sorry, I have my train to catch. I have to go home.’ Friday from 3.30pm you can’t find anybody in their office (in London)."

This is how things look when the ‘work-life’ imbalance swings the other way, towards ‘life.’ That is where the West is headed: People with a calling spend all their time at work, and the others won’t “go the extra mile," in the words of Tata. They have, he observed, “a work ethics issue."