Aim for clarity: In defence of a work-life imbalance
Summary
- Going for a ‘work-life balance’ is bad advice. We must instead focus intensely on what we want or what we are good at and merely survive in the other important aspects of life.
The global mind industry’s most popular spurious advice is that we must maintain a ‘work-life balance.’ This view is popular because it has the word ‘balance’ in it. People tend to believe that anything that seeks balance must be wise, healthy and correct. But from what I have seen, the best way to live is to have a singular preoccupation and bet most of one’s life on pursuing it.