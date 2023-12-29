Aim for clarity: In defence of a work-life imbalance

Generally, balance is an ideal that is not meant to be achieved. Rather, it is to be used as a guiding moral that can pull you away from excess. That is why people like the word ‘balance.’ It makes a lot of sense in many aspects of life, like exercise and food. And that is how the world has been trained to think of the ‘work-life balance.’ But it is bad advice. We must instead strive for a work-life imbalance. We must focus intensely on what we want or what we are good at, and merely survive in the other important aspects of life. People who have a calling must work long hours without feeling like delinquents as long as they are not foolish enough to ruin their health; and, people who do not have ambitions should stop simulating ambition and wasting too much time on the misery of work.

