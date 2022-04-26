Aim for the digital empowerment of India’s women entrepreneurs

The government, corporations, financial institutions and non-profit organizations could play a key role in bridging the prevalent digital gap. Various initiatives of the government—such as the Digital Literacy Mission, Pradhan Mantri Grameen Digital Saksharta Abhiyan, Aadhaar-enabled payment systems and Digi Dhan Abhiyan, among others—have focused on this aspect as a tool for empowerment. Niti Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform has also proven helpful as a one-stop-shop for women entrepreneurs to access information, learning modules and also loans, support and mentorship digitally. In addition, corporate-led initiatives such as Google Internet Saathi, EdelGive Foundation’s UdyamStree campaign, Facebook Pragati, etc, have worked to bridge gaps in internet access and generate awareness among women entrepreneurs. Banks and other financial institutions have also conducted ‘going-digital’ camps aimed at helping micro-entrepreneurs gain access to digital financial means. The FICCI-FLO Empowering the Greater 50% mission also lays a special emphasis on the digital inclusion of women. With digital access as a priority, it also creates a conducive ecosystem for women’s empowerment by enabling self-reliance, independence and agency, while also boosting their awareness of rights and responsibilities. On the flip side, lack of digital access could lead to lapses that might result in losses on account of lost opportunities in aspects of business like networking or collecting and disbursing payments. The implications of delayed adoption of technology are almost obvious—especially in situations of a public emergency like the covid pandemic. In this scenario, it must be acknowledged that there will be little empowerment of women without digital inclusion.