Aim high: Industry-academia ties could catapult India’s biopharma industry
Summary
- We must combine all our skills to boost innovation. An incentive scheme like China’s talent programme could be used to recruit overseas Indians from top global institutes, while domestic universities ascend the biotech learning curve.
The biopharmaceutical industry has been evolving rapidly. During the turbulent period spanning 2019 to 2021, amid the upheaval caused by the covid pandemic, it emerged as a focal point of global discourse. Biopharmaceuticals are drugs and therapies synthesized from living organisms, which includes vaccines, biologics, biosimilars and evolving therapies like cell and gene therapies.