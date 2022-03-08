Aim to reduce the risks boosted by an oil shock

With net imports estimated to reach around 1.5 billion barrels in 2022-23, India stares at a hugely inflated oil bill. As our Union budget for next year had assumed far cheaper energy, its math would need to be redone. For now, a hike in retail fuel prices is unavoidable, but we also need to relieve inflationary pressures, so price revisions ought to be modest. The government should slash fuel levies and absorb much of the blow. Taxes had been raised after oil softened in 2014, but this source of revenue has run its course. The enlarged fiscal gap will have to be plugged through other means—or simply borne to stem the ripple effects of pricey fuel on other retail prices. A weaker rupee is also a burden. As the oil shock pushes up domestic demand for dollars to pay swollen import bills, while foreign investors liquidate local assets for US greenbacks, our currency has fallen to almost ₹77 per dollar. An energy-widened trade gap is likely to weigh it down further. Lest sharper drops spur bigger outflows of hot money, exchange-rate volatility needs to be contained by our central bank using its dollar reserves to buy rupees, as it has been doing. By way of short-term policy, it would make sense at this juncture to support the rupee till some stability is attained, before we let it float freely again. Buying cash slurps up local liquidity, of course, which can exert upward pressure on the cost of credit across the economy. But then, this is favourable because it also helps fend off price instability.