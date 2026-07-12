Air defences: India should induct drones and precision missiles in line with its own threat analysis

Recent wars have been about air power of a different kind: large numbers of missiles and drones have been used with precision to destroy targets over extremely long distances.
This has been enabled by a sophisticated technology stack that employs massive numbers of sensors with enormous computing power, bandwidth and artificial intelligence. It requires a manufacturing base that can produce flying objects of the most basic to the most advanced kind. Add a live- stream video camera to a lethal flying machine and you score big on the information front too.
Small wonder that armed forces and defence analysts around the world believe that air power of this kind is the future of warfare.
They are not wrong. But we should be careful in claiming that autonomous drones and precision missiles will be decisive in future wars.