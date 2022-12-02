Air India and SIA will jell very well, but they can jar too3 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 01:14 PM IST
- The Air India-Vistara merger will also bring its problems as has been seen globally and even in India.
After almost three decades of Air India being run into the ground by sarkari babus whose writ ran large at the Maharaja, Tuesday’s announcement that Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons had agreed to merge Air India (AI) and Vistara must have gladdened the heart of JRD Tata, the man behind making AI a leading global airline, and an icon to many, including global airlines and Singapore Airlines too.