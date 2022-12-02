Air India and SIA will jell very well, but they can jar too

The same is true of SIA which since its inception as Malayan Airways Limited, when its first flight took off from Singapore in May 1947, also has many firsts to its credit. It introduced female stewards in 1951-52 (which eventually gave way to the Singapore Girl some 20 years later), and became the first airline to offer headsets for inflight entertainment systems and provide a choice of meals and drinks in economy class. Like AI decades before, SIA too took delivery of the world’s first Airbus A-380 in 2007. Change and adopting the best have been a way of life for SIA since its inception much as it was for JRD and AI.