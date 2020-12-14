Air India and the Tata Group: It’s complicated

The privatization of our flag carrier Air India has been like a recurrent meme on social media that one can neither verify nor swipe off the screen. This time, however, it could be for real. The government has had the airline on the block since 2017, and has twice had to rework plans and lessen its baggage—its debt burden, that is—after the deal on offer failed to evoke interest. With the expiry on Monday of the latest deadline to sign up for a chance to buy it, news reports suggest that several would-be buyers have lined up bids. The most prominent of these, reportedly, is the Tata Group , the business house which originally launched the operations that got renamed Air India and nationalized. Given this back history, Tata has long been assumed to be keen on it. Yet, the group did not snap it up at the earliest available opportunity, apparently preferring to wait till it made business sense for it. Should it get an auction ticket this month, the aggression of its bidding will no doubt be watched closely.

The aviation sector has suffered a severe covid crunch, but the package on sale is far more attractive than before. The Centre’s 100% stake in Air India and its wholly-owned low-cost subsidiary is now to go under the hammer. The earlier desire of the government to retain a 24% stake had appeared to put off potential investors. The Centre will also part with its entire 50% stake in Air India-SATS, a ground-handling joint venture with Singapore Airport Terminal Services. Significantly, the national carrier’s debt load, which was once being bundled along as a marked-out portion, has been folded into a broader proposition that calls for bids based on assessments of Air India’s overall enterprise value. Moreover, only 15% of it would need to be stumped up in cash. The revised terms seem appealing enough for an employee group to have joined hands with a US-based fund to have a go at it.

The larger the number of participants in Air India’s auction, the better. Public attention is likely to focus on whether Tata would place a past-association premium on it, if the group does happen to join the bidding (this is not clear yet). As legend has it, J.R.D. Tata not only set up the carrier as Tata Airlines in 1932, but even piloted its first flight. Since 1953, though, the carrier has been state-owned. Today, not only has much air blown past its wings, a cold calculation of its actual worth is the only consideration the Mumbai-based group can afford to go by, given the pressure it is under to make existing assets sweat. Apart from brand recognition, Air India’s biggest draw would perhaps be the prime landing slots it has at major airports around the world. The Tata Group already runs a couple of airlines, and could achieve both scale and reach in an instant by acquiring our flag bearer. However, it may not be easy for the group to eke out operational synergies in aviation without sorting out its jumbled presence in this sector, which seems like a legacy of Tata’s complex tryst with regulation down the decades. Tata Sons holds a 51% stake in Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, and also a majority stake in AirAsia India, an equity alliance with Malaysia-based AirAsia. One of these two carriers might have to be rolled into Air India, and that would need the approval of a foreign partner. All said, the difficulty of creating a convergence of interests among various players might yet push Tata to think discount rather than premium.

