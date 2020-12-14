Air India and the Tata Group: It’s complicated

The larger the number of participants in Air India’s auction, the better. Public attention is likely to focus on whether Tata would place a past-association premium on it, if the group does happen to join the bidding (this is not clear yet). As legend has it, J.R.D. Tata not only set up the carrier as Tata Airlines in 1932, but even piloted its first flight. Since 1953, though, the carrier has been state-owned. Today, not only has much air blown past its wings, a cold calculation of its actual worth is the only consideration the Mumbai-based group can afford to go by, given the pressure it is under to make existing assets sweat. Apart from brand recognition, Air India’s biggest draw would perhaps be the prime landing slots it has at major airports around the world. The Tata Group already runs a couple of airlines, and could achieve both scale and reach in an instant by acquiring our flag bearer. However, it may not be easy for the group to eke out operational synergies in aviation without sorting out its jumbled presence in this sector, which seems like a legacy of Tata’s complex tryst with regulation down the decades. Tata Sons holds a 51% stake in Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines, and also a majority stake in AirAsia India, an equity alliance with Malaysia-based AirAsia. One of these two carriers might have to be rolled into Air India, and that would need the approval of a foreign partner. All said, the difficulty of creating a convergence of interests among various players might yet push Tata to think discount rather than premium.