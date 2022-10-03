Air India is taking a leaf out of JRD Tata's book

The air travel market had bounced back to almost pre-COVID levels by May this year. The post-pandemic pent-up demand has sent fares skyrocketing on these routes. Traffic from India to the UK tends to pick up during the summer break and remains strong through the festive season. AI’s new flights in the winter schedule will allow it to cash in on this demand. Beyond that, 14 additional flights to two destinations, London and Birmingham, will make AI the largest carrier between the UK and India on the route with a total of 48 flights per week, helping it beat closest competitor British Airways which has 42 weekly flights to five destinations in India. If Vistara, another Tata airline, is taken into consideration, the number of weekly flights will reach 55.