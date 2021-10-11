Air India: On a wing and a prayer as it prepares for a Tata take-off

One encouraging fact is that the Tata Group is perhaps the best possible home for Air India in these circumstances. It has management depth, political clout and financial stature to garner the resources necessary for a wide-ranging restructuring exercise. It can marshal government help to renegotiate profitable international routes, bilateral arrangements for entry, fares, traffic, capacity, etc. It can work with unions to significantly scale down the carrier’s work force and revise compensation structures and productivity norms. And it can leverage its global reach to stitch up international alliances to build on Air India’s enviable aero-political network and valuable airport landing rights. Thanks to TCS, it will have access to steady cash flows of ₹40,000 crore annually (and counting) to leverage for many years, though it still has multiple cash-guzzling businesses in the Group, including its two airline joint ventures. On the crucial issue of work force reduction, pay cuts, etc, it is perhaps the only group in India which can innovatively structure compensatory mechanisms based on the principles of Volkskapitalismus (people’s capitalism), wherein shares could be offered at discounted values from its large, diverse and valuable stock pool.