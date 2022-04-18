Air India's new board: Maharaja with management wiz

Nipun Aggarwal, who represented the Tatas during the privatization process, has been appointed Air India's chief commercial officer (CCO) and accountable manager. He will oversee critical decisions on routes and, along with director-operations, select the best-suited aircraft to deploy on each route. This becomes even more significant for Air India as it desperately needs new aircraft, a costly proposition that entails working closely with foreign and Indian banks to secure the best price for the planes. Aggarwal, who has worked with a host of international banks including Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and Standard Chartered Bank, is well-placed to work out the financial deals for the new aircraft acquisitions.