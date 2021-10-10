Air India’s privatization and a regulatory deficit

This should be an object lesson if the Indian government wants to retain some of its public sector enterprises. Inept and corrupt government administration was squarely to blame for Air India’s collapse. Observers have often blamed the airline staff’s recalcitrance and shoddy service for its deterioration. That is a factor, but a minor one at most. The main reason has been mismanagement over the decades by governments of all shades, including bureaucrats and politically-appointed chief executives. Among other things, Air India has had a record of trading away valuable landing slots, acquiring aircraft far in excess of what is financially justifiable (thus saddling it with a mountain of debt), fudging accounts and going in for needless expenditure programmes. None of this would have been possible if we had a strong independent regulator for civil aviation. The weak spot of the entity currently in charge is its lack of autonomy and its apparent concern for the well-being of airlines over the welfare of flyers. Sample this: After commercial flights were resumed in mid-2020 after the covid freeze, the government (and not the regulator of civil aviation) allowed airlines to sell middle seats on flights even while parroting rhetoric about the benefits of social distancing elsewhere. With no state-run carrier left in a licensed market category, good regulation is even more important now. If the Centre wants the example of Air India’s privatization to serve as a successful template, it should have an empowered regulator that can use an even hand, focus on consumer interests, and keep crony capitalism at bay.

