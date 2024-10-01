India’s natural resources are crying out for intensive-care attention

India is deep red, signifying extreme vulnerability, on a few more life-supporting environmental systems; this list includes the increasing variability and instability in our global freshwater systems, nitrogen and phosphorous run-offs (and their impacts on coastal and freshwater systems), transgression of land systems (in particular forest biomes), the extent of human appropriation of net primary production (with implications for biodiversity), and, of course, the impacts of climate change. To address these other challenges, we need to take deep dives now and cannot afford to come up for clean air.