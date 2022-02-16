Air taxis are coming, bearing bad news for high-speed rail

Expenditure on upgrading existing track, to remove too many bends and curves, to make sure running lines are not the ones at railway platforms (so that a train standing at the station would not prevent other trains from continuing their journey) and improving the quality of the track to allow the existing rolling stock to run at their technically optimal speed, would be fully justified. After all, there are huge positive externalities to a good rail network that allows people to move across the land. But that does not go for high-speed rail. It must justify itself on its own merits. Air taxis make that a little bit harder.