The recent incidence of unprecedented service disruptions at a major domestic airline exposed a significant blind spot. Over-dependence on one (monopoly) or two (duopoly) players for an economically critical service exposes the economy to concentration risk.
The recent air traffic chaos holds a lesson: Regulators should watch the risk of systemic failures amid market dominance
SummaryOver-dependence on one (monopoly) or two (duopoly) players for an economically critical service exposes the economy to concentration risk. Regulators could take a leaf from RBI's book to control operational disruptions in critical sectors.
