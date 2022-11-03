AirAsia sale is a step towards merger of three Tata airlines

With the Indian domestic skies being dominated by low-cost carriers (IndiGo enjoys over 50 per cent of the domestic market share) the Tata Sons management can look at enhancing the close to 6 per cent market share that AirAsia India has and also look at expanding or rationalising the 18 routes on which it operates. The model can be replicated on international routes with AI Express tapping into the Far East and regional markets, thereby increasing revenues, passenger numbers and aircraft utilisation for the group.