Dynamic pricing is everywhere—from air tickets to train seats. Should it be?
As airfares soar and train tickets follow, travellers face uncertainty—can fixed fares offer relief?
The festival season has begun in India, which also means that the peak travel season is here. Last year, between October and December, a staggering 43 million domestic air passengers took to the skies. November 2024 set an all-time monthly record with 14.49 million travellers—only for December to surpass it with 14.9 million passengers.