Dynamic pricing is everywhere—from air tickets to train seats. Should it be?

Every year, the media runs stories on record airfares. And every year, the government routinely assures passengers that it will keep a “close watch" on prices. This year is no different. A press release from the civil aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), assured the public that it had proactively taken up the issue with airlines. The airlines, in turn, informed DGCA that they were deploying additional capacity. Nothing, of course, was said about fares.