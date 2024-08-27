Opinion
The sky is the limit for Indian aviation, but can homegrown talent keep up?
Anjuli Bhargava 5 min read 27 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Summary
- As a scramble to train and create talent in the skies picks up, who will bridge the most critical gaps
It’s raining aviation schools in India all of a sudden and understandably so. India’s millions are flying like there’s no tomorrow and by 2030, it is expected that scheduled airlines in India will operate a fleet of at least 1,400 aircraft, up from almost 700-odd currently.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less