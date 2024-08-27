The sky is the limit for Indian aviation, but can homegrown talent keep up?

The airline is also setting up its own flying training organization (FTO) at Amravati — the first by any airline in India — in Maharashtra as part of an initiative by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC). The school is expected to be operational by the first quarter of FY 2026-27 and will target to graduate 180 commercial pilots every year, equipped with 31 single-engine aircraft and 3 twin-engine aircraft for training. As of now, the first batch of trainees for its cadet pilot programme have been sent overseas for training. An aircraft maintenance engineering (AME) school, offering comprehensive training for engineering cadets, is also in the works.